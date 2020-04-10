KAPB honors WKYT with 11 awards for excellence in journalism

The Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters honored WKYT with 11 awards in its annual competition for professional and college broadcast journalism.

WKYT's wins included first place awards in four categories, including breaking news and continuing coverage.

1st place, breaking news: WKYT's coverage of the August 1 pipeline explosion in Lincoln County



1st place, continuing coverage: Phil Pendleton's reporting on spring flooding along the Cumberland River won first place



1st place, news promotion: Kellen Dargle and John Nally's work won first place for "WKYT Stands for Kentucky"



1st place, sports special: Dick Gabriel and Cameron Mills' work on "Reggie Warford: Fight of His Life"



2nd place, sports special: Barton Bill and the sports department's work on "UK Football: Six Days 'til Saturday"



2nd place, digital coverage: WKYT



2nd place, weather anchor :WKYT Meteorologist Jim Caldwell



3rd place, sportscaster: WKYT's Alex Walker



3rd place, daytime newscast: "WKYT This Morning"



3rd place, sports prep show: "WKYT High School Game Time"

