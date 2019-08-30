KCSS Director: Parents need to teach children consequences of school threats

Threats against Kentucky schools aren’t unheard of, says Jon Akers, Executive Director at the Kentucky Center for School Safety.

"This is not a new thing, this has been happening around the country for years."

While it may not be novel, the number of threats against Kentucky schools is on the rise. Akers says last year alone they investigated more than 1,400 threats.

The majority of the threats, thankfully, turn out to be bogus. The frequency with which they occur, however, raises questions for Akers about how children are being raised.

"I want to ask these kids why they think they can do this. What are they being taught at home?"

Aker's believes it's a parent's responsibility, not the schools, to teach their children basic behavioral concepts, like knowing right from wrong.

"I'm concerned that some students don't understand what acceptable behavior is."

The consequences of threatening schools are real. At the beginning of the school year, principles across the state were required to pass out information about Senate Bill 1, which specifically addresses terroristic threatening at schools.

Akers wants parents to make sure their kids know, and more importantly understand, if they make a threat - even an empty one - it's a felony, and something they'll have to live with for the rest of their lives.

"We need to flex strong with those individuals when they commit those acts. The word needs to get out that we're not going to tolerate this."

To hear more on Akers’ position on threats against schools and other issues affecting Kentucky schools, tune in to Kentucky Newsmakers on WKYT Saturday at 11 a.m.

