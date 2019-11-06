KEA: Educators made the difference in governor’s race

At Wednesday's press conference for Governor-elect Andy Beshear, his running mate, Jaqueline Coleman, wasn't the only educator in the room.

Members of the Kentucky Education Association were there, admiring their work.

“I think educators made the difference in this election. I think educators all across the state, our KEA members came out, they went out into their communities. They knocked on doors. They talked to their neighbors but more importantly, they went to the polls,” says KEA President Eddie Campbell.

The fight between Governor Matt Bevin and teachers across the Commonwealth over the pension system led thousands of teachers to Frankfort to protest and caused multiple school districts to have to close.

Educators say they don't anticipate that kind of relationship with Beshear.

“Now we know, moving forward, that he is going to stand with us and give us a seat at the table so we can have conversations about public education. It’s going to have a real impact in our classrooms all across the state,” says Campbell.

Educators tell WKYT they realize regardless of who is in office, finding the money for those pension problems is still going to be a big issue here in Frankfort.

“New sources of revenue are always going to be needed. That will be up to the legislature that will make that decision but I think with Andy he’s going to be standing up for educators,” says Campbell.

