KEA president accuses Gov. Bevin of vilifying educators

Kentucky Education Association president Stephanie Winkler is continuing a war of words between Gov. Matt Bevin and protesting teachers at the capitol.

Winkler criticized Bevin after he released a video Monday night criticizing teacher "sickouts."

The video was released just hours before Jefferson County Public Schools announced it was canceling school because of the number of teachers who called out. Many teachers wearing red have come to Frankfort as lawmakers continue to debate bills which could affect their retirement.

Bevin would say in the video the teachers calling in sick are putting themselves ahead of Kentucky schoolchildren, including those who were planning to take the ACT Tuesday. Jefferson County moved its testing date back to April right before canceling classes.

"Educators are sick and tired of being brushed off and vilified by this governor who has repeatedly disregarded our input and importance to the future of our Commonwealth," Winkler said.

Bevin would say in the video that Kentucky taxpayers "should be offended" by the actions of those in Jefferson County who are utilizing sick days as a method of demonstration.

The KEA has not called for sickouts during the legislative session, and some school districts are working to allow some teachers to go to Frankfort while making sure the district is staffed enough to stay open. This includes Fayette County Public Schools.