KET changes programming to help with at-home learning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Educational Television is changing its daytime lineup to help students with at-home learning.

The channel said in a statement that normal programming on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be replaced beginning Monday with a special lineup specific to at-home learning for children from preschool through 12th grade.

The change is a response to schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program lineup will cater to preschool through third grade from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., to fourth through eighth grade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to high school students from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

