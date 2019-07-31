KET founder Leonard Press dies at 97

KET founder and first executive director O. Leonard Press died Wednesday, July 31, at the age of 97.

Leonard Press was the founder of KET. He died Wednesday, July 31. He was 97 years old. (Photo by KET)

“Len Press loved Kentucky and its people very deeply. He did not just care for Kentucky, he acted upon that love. And we and future generations are all better for his labors,” said Ginni Fox, who succeeded Press as executive director in 1991.

Press moved to Kentucky in 1952 to take over as head of broadcast TV at the University of Kentucky.

Later on, he campaigned for a statewide television station.

The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation creating the Kentucky Authority for Educational Television in 1962, naming Press as the agency’s first executive director.

On Sept. 26, 1968, KET signed on the air for the first time.

Press was at the helm of KET for nearly 30 years. He retired in 1991.

You can read KET's full story on Press here.