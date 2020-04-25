KET offering resources for parents with students learning at home

Families have made some major changes after schools canceled in-person instruction for the rest of the school year. Kentucky Educational Television is helping parents and students adjust.

"I get called in to look at some science content and believe me, I haven’t really been diving into some of those science basics for quite some time,” said Tonya Crum.

Crum understands what most parents are going through right now as she helps her children learn from home. In addition to being a mom, She’s also the senior director of education for KET. KET is now helping parents who are acting as part-time teachers.

“We’ve always provided online resources for teachers who are using media in the classroom, but when all families were coming together we also created the learn at home tool kit.”

The online resources are divided into grade levels from pre-k through high school and offer games, apps, activities to go along with the Kentucky curriculum.

But not everything requires internet service. Five days a week, the network is broadcasting full-length PBS programs that are aligned to grade-level standards.

The goal is to make learning as easy as possible, but Crum also hopes families can learn other special lessons.

“I’ve been hearing such wonderful stories of how people are coming together to support the children and the teachers and their communities. So I think if anything good comes out of it we’re all going to be better community members, better neighbors, and so this could be a really great outcome.”

KET also offers adult education resources like GED prep. Right now all of those are free for everyone to access.