KFC announces new 'Cheetos Sandwich'

KFC and Cheetos have partnered up to launch a new "Cheetos Sandwich" in select locations.

The new sandwich will be tested at limited locations in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, according to Fox News.

"Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fan bases loyal to each new creation," a spokesperson for KFC said. "It only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds."

The sandwich will have an Extra Crispy Chicken Filet with mayo and Cheetos on a toasted bun.