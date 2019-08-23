KFC introducing Mac & Cheese Bowls

KFC's new Mac & Cheese Bowl
By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - This week featured a cheeky chicken fueled feud on social media. Now a new contender has entered the ring, but not with a sandwich.

KFC will debut Mac & Cheese Bowls featuring fried popcorn chicken.

The loaded bowls will be added to the chain's $5 fill-up menu Aug. 26.

For those on the wild side, there is a Nashville hot chicken version as well.

While mac 'n' cheese is nothing new for KFC, this version comes just weeks after Chick-Fil-A added its own version of the popular side to menus.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus