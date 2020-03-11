KHSAA Commissioner gives update on fans, Coronavirus concerns

While leaders within NCAA March Madness and the SEC Tournament have made their decision to limit fans to tournament games to only essential staff and family, the KHSAA says they have some tough decisions to make of their own.

Wednesday marked the start to the Girl's Sweet Sixteen. A day where tough decisions have been made across the board in college and professional sports.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says school administrators have reached out concerned about the spread of Coronavirus during games.

The Center for Disease Control has advised the public to avoid large crowds in fear the virus will only continue to spread.

Tackett says he and his team are working day-to-day on making a decision he knows won't be easy. They hope to decide by Thursday.

"We've talked about everything," said Tackett.

During a news conference, Tackett took questions about options on the table, including pushing the tournament back to when the virus is better under control.

"Do you bring basketball back and stomp on all the spring sports? I don't think postponing is a very good idea."

Based on scheduling within Rupp Arena, rescheduling would be tough, according to Tackett.

While no decision has been made, Tackett says alternatives do exist besides not allowing fans. However, he says their first goal is to ensure the games get played regardless if there are fans in the stands or not.

Tackett says over Wednesday night, he and his team will meet again to make a decision, though he told reporters no decision is final as the virus could change.

The challenge is spacing fans out a safe distance. He says there's no correct way to handle the situation.

"I think the CDC guidance on crowd spacing is really pushing a lot of people to look at different things. If you look out there tonight, we had a team in the first game that didn't have a very big crowd. But they sat right next to each other. "

The boy's Sweet Sixteen starts next week.