KHSAA talks about rising popularity of esports in Kentucky

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has added esports to the list of competitions that it oversees, and students can now form teams to play video games competitively.

Esports is the latest competition being sanctioned by the KHSAA.

In recent years, the KHSAA has expanded its list of sports, including bass fishing and archery.

"We can't survive on football and basketball like days gone by, and we aren't going to hurt football and basketball by adding other things," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said.

The most recent addition, esports, is looking to tap in on the increasing trend, as these competitions tend to draw hundreds of people, and colleges are offering scholarships.

"There is always a desire to be sure you can involve a kid representing their school somehow," Tackett said. "This was an audience that was virtually untouched. We didn't steal people that weren't already on school teams."

More than 400 students from more than 50 Kentucky schools are participating in the KHSAA spring season.

"Esports can only be played if they have a group. They have to work together. It is constant strategy," Tackett said.