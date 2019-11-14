KISS is coming to Rupp Arena next year

KISS is coming to Rupp Arena in February.

The band is bringing its END OF THE ROAD TOUR to Lexington.

The concert is set for Feb. 13, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

You can buy tickets on LiveNation.com or at the Lexington Center ticket office. You can call the ticket office at (859) 233-3535.

Citi cardmembers can buy tickets starting Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon.

KISS meet and greet opportunities will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. at kissonline.com.

The END OF THE ROAD TOUR will officially end on July 21, 2020, in New York.

"This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't," said KISS.

