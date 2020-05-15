KSP: 128 pounds of pot found inside car; California women arrested

Two women from California are facing charges after troopers say they found more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

A release from Kentucky State Police says troopers pulled over a vehicle at the 92-mile marker on Interstate 65 just after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators say when they searched the vehicle they found about 128 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 24-year-old Lakotawind Destine Jimenez of Sunvalley, California, and her passenger, Glenazia Sinynte Mobely of Lake Elsinore, California were arrested at the scene. Both are charged with trafficking marijuana. Additionally, Jimenez is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Hardin County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.