KSP Cadets report for training in Frankfort

Update: Since reporting at 1:00 p.m. today, there have been two resignations.

Seventy-four recruits from throughout the Commonwealth and Tennessee reported to the Kentucky State Police Training Academy in Frankfort Sunday to begin 25 weeks of training.

The cadets represent more than four dozen counties throughout Kentucky. One is from Tennessee. Four of the recruits have military experience.

KSP has experienced several retirements recently, so the amount of recruits is promising.

Cadets will complete more than one thousand hours of training in dozens of areas including constitutional law, drug identification, bomb threats, and hazardous materials.

The class is tentatively scheduled to graduate on October 25, 2019.