KSP: Cash, suspected cocaine found in plane after crash that killed two

Kentucky State Police say they found drugs and cash in the wreckage of a deadly plane crash in Henderson.

According to WFIE, investigators found several duffle bags aboard the plane, including one with a large sum of cash and suspected cocaine.

The plane crashed at the Henderson City-Henderson County Airport Wednesday morning.

Barry Hill, 47, and George Tucker, 48, both of Sanford, North Carolina, were killed in the crash.

Neither Hill nor Tucker were licensed pilots, and troopers have said they believe the plane was stolen.

Investigators say the crash happened after the aircraft ran out of fuel, causing the motor to stall.

