KSP: Clerk used city funds to buy Jeff Dunham tickets, personal items

Kentucky State Police say they’ve arrested a former city clerk in connection to an embezzlement investigation.

Troopers say they began the investigation in January, after being alerted that some $16,000 was missing from Raceland’s city funds.

During an audit, Raceland’s mayor tracked the missing funds down to the city credit card, revealing city funds had been used to purchase tickets to a Jeff Dunham shot, personal items, and other items not related to city expenses.

Troopers were able to connect the purchases to former Raceland City Clerk Rebecca Miller, who was arrested on Friday. She faces a federal charge of fraudulent use of a credit card.

Miller has been taken to the Greenup County Detention Center where she is being held on a $5,000 dollar bond.

