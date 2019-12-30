KSP: Deadly crash numbers on track to be lowest since 2014

Kentucky State Police are reporting the lowest numbers of deadly crashes since 2014.

The numbers spiked in 2016, but have declined since then. With 2019 coming to an end, KSP says the numbers are still trending low.

"It's encouraging to see that traffic fatalities are coming down," said Trooper Adam Hall.

According to KSP's annual reports, there have been 711 highway fatalities up to Dec. 30. It's down slightly from 2018's 713 deadly crashes.

Trooper Hal thinks drivers obeying the law and troopers enforcing it helped contribute to the lower number.

"Stepping up enforcement whether it's driving aggressive, seatbelt usage, speed, and driving impaired," said Hall.

Working with the Office of Highway Safety to publicize safe driving campaigns like Click It or Ticket, KSP plans to continue targeting reckless habits in the hopes of seeing fewer wrecks.

"One fatality within our state is just one too many," Trooper Hall said.