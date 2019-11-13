KSP: Deputy fired shots as suspect stole cruiser, led law enforcement on chase

Kentucky State Police say a Powell County deputy fired shots when a man stole the deputy’s cruiser and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a wild chase.

Troopers say it began when the deputy found 38-year-old Donald Lewis II sitting in a vehicle on the Mountain Parkway around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday.

While investigating, the deputy was informed the vehicle had been stolen. When he went to question Lewis, Lewis reportedly came out of the vehicle, shoved the deputy, and began running off toward an occupied pickup truck parked in the emergency lane.

Officials say Lewis then forced his way into the pickup and tried to hijack it. In an attempt to disable the pickup, the deputy fired his gun into the tires.

That’s when Lewis reportedly got back out of the pickup, jumped into the deputy’s cruiser, and took off, even as the deputy fired his gun again toward the cruiser.

Investigators say Lewis drove east on the Mountain Parkway when officers with the Clay City Police Department and the Stanton Police Department initiated a pursuit.

Lewis eventually got off the Mountain Parkway onto KY 213, and headed north into Montgomery County where a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff joined the pursuit.

Lewis then turned around and started heading south, before turning onto KY 615. While on 615, a state trooper also joined the pursuit onto Lower Hatcher’s Creek.

Shortly thereafter, investigators say Lewis entered a field and got stuck. An arrest citation states Lewis tried to run off on foot, but was captured.

The citation further states Lewis had slurred speech and was nodding off while being questioned. He reportedly admitted to doing meth.

Lewis was arrested and taken to the Powell County Detention Center where he has been charged with fleeing or evading police, DUI, and resisting arrest.