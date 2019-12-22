KSP: Driver led police on chase, ditched vehicle, stole another

A western Kentucky man is behind bars after leading troopers on a chase across Henderson County on Saturday.

Television station WFIE says troopers believed the driver was intoxicated and possibly hallucinating when they tried to stop him. Instead of pulling over, however, investigators say 25-year-old Jacob Moore of Eddyville sped up and drove off. Henderson County deputies soon spotted him on U.S. 60 and picked up the chase.

From there, Moore reportedly drove erratically, switching streets and roads often, to the point that law enforcement called off the chase out of a concern for safety.

Moore’s truck was found, however, parked near a Dollar General Store in Henderson. Investigators say he had abandoned the truck and walked away, only to be spotted around 11:15 on Green Street in a stolen truck. Again, when authorities tried to pull him over, he drove off.

Moore’s luck ran out near the Henderson Methodist Hospital when troopers performed a pit maneuver, causing Moore to crash. A press release states he attempted to ram the stolen truck into a cruiser that was blocking him in.

Moore reportedly also attempted to run off on foot after being stopped. He eventually had to be tased before being taken into custody.

Moore was taken to the hospital, before being brought to the Henderson County Detention Center where he faces a long list of charges, including theft of an auto, DUI, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and multiple moving violations.

