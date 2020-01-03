KSP: Floyd County man skinned dogs to make a "doggy coat"

A Floyd County man is accused of skinning dogs because he "wanted to make a doggy coat."

On Monday, Kentucky State Police were called to a home on Open Fork Road for an animal cruelty complaint.

A neighbor told police Jonathan Watkins had killed two dogs, skinned them, and hung them off his front porch railing.

The neighbor told troopers Watkins went over to his house to ask for a cigarette when he noticed Watkins covered in blood.

The neighbor said Watkins told him, "I've been skinning dogs."

The neighbor told KSP they didn't believe Watkins because of past mental illness, but they did see four animal skins on Watkins' front porch.

The neighbor said his two dogs were missing, and he believed another neighbor's two dogs were missing.

When troopers talked to Watkins, they noticed he had a large hunting knife in a holster on his belt.

Troopers asked Watkins why he had blood on him. He told them, "I'm making myself a doggy coat."

Watkins admitted to troopers that he killed his neighbors' dogs, saying, "There isn't anything wrong with me making myself a fur coat."

Watkins also admitted to killing four dogs and said he threw the carcasses over a hill after skinning them.

Watkins also admitted to stabbing the dogs in the heart with his knife.

He's charged with torture of a dog and tampering with physical evidence.

Watkins is in the Floyd County Detention Center.