KSP: Foul play suspected in McCreary County death

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a shooting in McCreary County.

Troopers say they were called to a home on West HWY 92 around 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Jason Dishman with a gunshot wound. Investigators say Dishman was shot during an argument

Dishman was taken to the Wayne County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

No arrests have been made at this time.

