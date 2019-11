Kentucky State Police has charged a juvenile in connection to a murder.

Troopers responded to a home on Pea Ridge Road back in October after receiving a call from the home from the victim, who wasn't able to survive his injuries.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 73-year-old Ronald D. Thornton.

A juvenile was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

The coroner's office said Thornton was shot multiple times.