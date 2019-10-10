KSP: Kenton County man charged with child sexual exploitation

An undercover investigation has led to the arrest of a Kenton County man on child sexual exploitation charges.

According to investigators with the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch, 26-year-old Kevin R. Master was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 9, for possession of child pornography.

The investigation began after child pornography was discovered in an international shipment addressed to Erlanger.

Troopers executed a search warrant at an Erlanger home Wednesday where equipment was seized and sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Master is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

He is now in the Kenton County Detention Center.

