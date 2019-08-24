KSP: Laurel Co. man built bomb, posted video to Facebook

A Laurel County man faces federal charges after building a bomb and posting a video of it to Facebook.

According to court documents, in the video 40-year-old, Stanley Goforth threatened to make more bombs and put them in public places.

Kentucky State Police, working with ATF officials conducted a search warrant on Aug. 16 at a home on Waterworks Road where they found Goforth leaving his home with a woman.

Authorities reportedly patted the woman down and found a gold pill container on her. Investigators say she told police it contained methamphetamine belonging to Goforth. Police say Goforth confirmed that information.

A KSP bomb squad says they found a blasting cap inside the home. Due to the unknown state of the blasting cap, troopers say it created a substantial danger to investigators.

Goforth was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center where he faces charges of drug possession, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and terroristic threatening. He is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.

