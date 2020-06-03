KSP: Lee County child killed in accidental shooting

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they were called to an accidental shooting in Beattyville Monday night.

When they arrived, troopers found Jeremiah Fox with a gunshot wound.

According to a release, a preliminary investigation found that the nine-year-old was target practicing with friends and family when the gun malfunctioned.

The weapon fired and hit the boy in the chest.

He was airlifted by Air Evac to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating this incident and were assisted on scene by the Lee County Sheriff's Office and Lee County EMS.

This is a developing story.