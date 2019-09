Kentucky State Police say a teenager was killed in a crash in Magoffin County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Johnson Fork Road near Salyersville just before 6 a.m., police said.

The Magoffin County coroner pronounced 18-year-old Lynsey Trusty, of Royalton, Ky., dead at the scene.

State police say Trusty lost control of her car and overturned several times.