KSP: Man arrested for meth possession

Kentucky State Police arrested a man on Monday after they found methamphetamine in his truck, according to an arrest report.

Matthew Kapp, 34, of Evansville, Indiana, was driving a 2018 Ford bucket truck when an officer tried to stop him at a weigh-in facility for a safety inspection in Henderson, Ky.

After he ran a stop light, a deputy stopped the man and smelled marijuana coming from the truck. Kapp then told the deputy that he had meth inside the vehicle as well, according to the report.

Kapp had 3.5 grams of crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia in the truck, according to deputies.

He is charged with a CDL violation, possession of a substance first-degree methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

