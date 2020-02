Kentucky State Police are at a barricade situation in Lewis County.

Troopers tell WKYT a man refused to come out of a detached garage at a home on Lions Club Road Friday night.

KSP say the situation has been going on for hours.

They tell WKYT they're waiting for the man to come out.

Troopers had people living nearby leave their homes as a safety precaution.

This story is developing and will be updated.