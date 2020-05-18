KSP: Man in hospital after standoff in Pulaski County ends with shots fired

Kentucky State Police spent hours at a home in Eubank, Ky., on Monday in a standoff with a man.

Troopers were called out to a home on Smith Ridge Spur around 10:30 a.m. after Pulaski County deputies reported a man firing shots at one of their vehicles.

That's after a man called deputies, saying Wilson shot at him when he tried returning a lost dog to the home.

Pulaski County deputies, KSP, and KSP's Special Response Team were all at the home.

KSP tells WKYT the standoff lasted for hours and ended with shots fired.

The special response team fired shots hitting Wilson. He was taken to the hospital. We do not know his condition.

Troopers say the man who brought the dog to the home has non-life threatening injuries, and no deputies were injured.

KSP left the scene around 9 p.m.

We expect to learn more about the investigation on Tuesday.