KSP: Man says truck driver shot at him in road rage incident

A man says he was shot at by a truck driver while traveling home on Tuesday afternoon, according to KSP.

Curtis Moore told WAVE 3 News that his vehicle was shot at on Highway 44 in Spencer County.

According to Moore, a semi was behind him on the highway when the driver forced him over into the median. The truck driver then stopped in the middle of the road and started shooting at Moore's car, he says.

His vehicle was hit two times on the passenger side, according to police.

WAVE 3 News reports that Moore's speedometer was not working in his vehicle, but he says he was doing his best to gauge the speed limit. During the incident, he was on the phone with police.

Moore was not injured, but was shaken up.

Kentucky State Police arrested Kevin Bewley, 30, of Springfield, Ky, in connection to the incident.

He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and wanton endangerment.