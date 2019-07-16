Troopers identify McCreary County deputy seriously injured in shooting; 1 arrested

Kentucky State Police say a McCreary County deputy was shot Tuesday night after responding to a domestic dispute.

Dep. Dustin Tyler Watkins

Troopers say the deputy was called out to Lick Creek Road at 8 p.m.

When the deputy arrived, he was shot. Troopers identified him as Dustin Tyler Watkins, 28, of Stearns. KSP says the deputy found Mark Dungan, 48, of Science Hill, in a car outside of the home. Troopers say Dungan fired shots at the deputy hitting him.

After the shooting, state police say Dungan drove off from the scene and then hit a constable head-on in his patrol car. Police say Dungan kept driving.

KSP and McCreary County deputies found Dungan in a cemetery and arrested him. Dungan is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center. He's facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Watkins was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center, and he is now stable. He underwent surgery after arriving.

State police say the constable hit was not injured.