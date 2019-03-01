KSP: Michigan teen arrested in stolen vehicle after 2-county pursuit

An eighteen-year-old is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on multiple charges, after Troopers say he led them on a two-county chase in a stolen vehicle.

Troopers say they attempted to stop a 2017 Mitsubishi passenger car on I-75 near the 33 mile marker. When they turned on their lights, however, police say the driver sped away, racing across Laurel and Whitley Counties.

Investigators say during the chase, they discovered the car had been reported stolen from Michigan. Meanwhile, officers further down the interstate were able to deploy spike strips and deflate the suspect’s tires when he passed over them.

Despite the flat tires, police say the driver continued on to exit 11, and then turned westbound onto KY 92. Soon afterwards, officers say the driver lost control of the car, and crashed into a ditch.

After a short foot pursuit, police apprehended Harold Summers of Burton, Michigan and placed him under arrest.

Summers faces two charges of fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and theft of a motor vehicle, among other charges.

