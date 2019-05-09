KSP: Mother abandoned children at school, endangered them at home

A mother is behind bars after police say she abandoned two children at school, and was found in a home without running water with her 4-year-old.

Troopers say they received a call from Hazel Green Elementary around 5:45 p.m. saying two children were returned to the school after no one came to get them off the school bus.

Police went to the mother’s address on E. HWY 1376, but couldn’t find the mother, identified as 37-year-old Amanda Reynolds. Her boyfriend answered the door and told troopers that she had left to find a ride to get the children because they didn’t have a vehicle. Police say they discovered he had a warrant, and arrested him around 6:15 p.m.

At around 8 p.m., the school called police again, saying Reynolds had still not shown up to get her children. Troopers went back to the home, and found her with a 4-year-old living in deplorable conditions, including not having running water.

Reynolds reportedly admitted to hiding from police when they initially came to the home, saying she had a warrant. Investigators say she had made no attempt to pick up her other two children from school, actively abandoning them. Police also say she endangered the lives of her children due to drug use and insufficient living conditions.

Reynolds was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

