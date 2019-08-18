KSP: No shots fired at Kentucky State Fair

Troopers say reports of an active shooter at the Kentucky State Fair were false. (Photo: Kentucky State Fair/Facebook)
Updated: Sun 8:56 AM, Aug 18, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Reports of a shooter Saturday night at the Kentucky State Fair proved to be false, according to Kentucky State Police.

Sister-station WAVE3 in Louisville reports they received numerous calls to their newsroom from people asking about a possible shooting at the fair.

Troopers confirmed that nothing of the kind happened, but reported that there were kids running around the fair yelling the word “shooter.”

A Facebook post from the Louisville Metro Police Department addressing the situation reads simple “No shooter at the fair. Fireworks. Share.”

 
