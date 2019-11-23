KSP: Owsley County teacher facing additional sexual abuse charges

An Owsley County High School teacher previously charged with sexual abuse is facing additional charges.

Kentucky State Police arrested James Cornett Friday night.

Cornett was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse following an investigation by Kentucky State Police. Officials received a report that Cornett had sexual contact with two students.

Troopers say Cornett is now charged with two additional counts of first-degree sex abuse.

He was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.