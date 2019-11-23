KSP: Owsley County teacher facing additional sexual abuse charges

MCKEE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owsley County High School teacher previously charged with sexual abuse is facing additional charges.

Kentucky State Police arrested James Cornett Friday night.

Cornett was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse following an investigation by Kentucky State Police. Officials received a report that Cornett had sexual contact with two students.

Troopers say Cornett is now charged with two additional counts of first-degree sex abuse.

He was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

 
