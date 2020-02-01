KSP: Plan ahead to ensure safe Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday is known to bring out the party in a lot of NFL fans, everywhere from Miami to Kansas City and all the way to San Francisco.

And there are definitely great ways to celebrate, all while staying safe.

First? Don't get behind the wheel after drinking.

"Utilize all sorts of sober driving practices that you possibly can," says Trooper Robert Purdy. "That can range from identifying a designated driver, calling a Lyft or an Uber, some kind of rideshare program. And if you're hosting a Super Bowl party maybe make sure that everyone has a safe ride."

But it's not just drinking and driving that Kentucky State Police will be on the lookout for, this Sunday and every day.

"We're looking for anyone who has any dangerous driving behaviors. So we are going to encourage drivers to slow down, limit distractions, make sure they wear their seatbelt and move over when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road," says Trooper Purdy.

Moral of the story? Simply make smart decisions that don't put yourself or anyone else at risk.

"Recently I heard a quote and it said 'It's a smart world, there's no reason to make stupid decisions'", concludes Trooper Purdy.

So play it safe, and play it sober. Because you will have the most fun when you, and everyone else, arrives alive.

