KSP: SUV hits child on bike in Grayson County

Kentucky State Police say an SUV hit a child while riding a bicycle in Clarkson, Ky.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on Millerstown Road.

An 11-year-old boy went onto the road on his bike. The driver tried to avoid the boy but could not, police said.

The child was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The accident is still under investigation.

WAVE3 reports no charges have been announced against the driver.