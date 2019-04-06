KSP: Suspects in Trigg Co. home invasion dressed as deputies; claimed they were from Sheriff’s Office

Troopers are looking for tips after a home invasion in Trigg County early Saturday morning.

Investigators say sometimes between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., 2 men dressed in what appeared to be law enforcement equipment knocked on the door of a home on Compton Road. The men reportedly said they were from the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the door opened the two men, along with another two men, rushed into the house and detained everyone inside. The four men then stole several items from the house, before leaving in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Troopers say no one living at the house suffered injuries that required medical attention.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

