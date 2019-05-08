KSP: Taylor Co. man installed video recorder to tape child showering

Kentucky State Police say a man has been arrested and faces child sexual exploitation charges after an undercover investigation by the Electronic Crime Branch.

34-year-old Reed E. Benningfield was arrested on Monday. Troopers say an anonymous tip to the KSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force prompted the investigation. According to a release from KSP, Benningfield installed a video recording device to capture a female child in the shower.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a Campbellsville home on Wednesday, and seized equipment they say was used in the crime. It has been taken to the forensic laboratory.

Benningfield is charged with 3 counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Each charge is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

