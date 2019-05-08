KSP: Taylor Co. man installed video recorder to tape child showering

Reed Benningfield (Photo: Taylor County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky State Police say a man has been arrested and faces child sexual exploitation charges after an undercover investigation by the Electronic Crime Branch.

34-year-old Reed E. Benningfield was arrested on Monday. Troopers say an anonymous tip to the KSP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force prompted the investigation. According to a release from KSP, Benningfield installed a video recording device to capture a female child in the shower.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a Campbellsville home on Wednesday, and seized equipment they say was used in the crime. It has been taken to the forensic laboratory.

Benningfield is charged with 3 counts of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance. Each charge is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison. He was taken to the Taylor County Detention Center.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus