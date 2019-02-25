KSP: Threat to Spencer Co. school was intended for New York school

Kentucky State Police are investigating a social media threat that was believed to be against Spencer County High School.

Troopers responded to the complaint on Monday.

They were told about a social media threat believed to be a possible shooting at Spencer County High School and Waggener High School in Louisville.

KSP and the Electronic Crimes Branch determined the threat came from State Island, New York. The threats were intended for Tottenville High School and Susan Wagner High School in Staten Island.

Police arrested a 16 year old in New York for that threat.

KSP think a Kentucky teenager misunderstood the social media post.

