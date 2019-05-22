KSP: Trooper stabbed during arrest in Bath County

A Bath County man is facing a long list of charges after Kentucky State Police say he stabbed a trooper during an arrest Wednesday.

Two troopers went with the Bath County sheriff to serve an arrest warrant for Bradley K. Harris, 42, of Owingsville, Ky.

He was already wanted on several charges for running from police, terroristic threatening, and traffic charges, police said.

The officers went to a home on Moores Ferry Road and talked to Harris' wife. KSP says she told them he had already left home.

Officers searched the home and found Harris in a bedroom, barricaded in a closet. Troopers report they gave him directions to come out, and he refused. Those officers then went into the close to arrest Harris.

KSP says that's when Harris pulled out a knife. One trooper was stabbed in the upper part of his leg.

Harris was pulled out of the closet and arrested, police said.

The trooper was taken to St. Claire Hospital. He was treated and released.

Police say Harris was also taken to St. Claire Hospital and then transferred to UK Hospital.

Harris is now facing an assault of a police officer charge, resisting arrest, two counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, and drug charges.

Harris' wife also faces a charge for hindering prosecution or apprehension and drug charges. She was taken to the Montgomery County Regional Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating.