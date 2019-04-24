KSP: Two dead after Kentucky plane crash

Two people are dead following a plane crash in western Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.

Police were notified just after 7:30 a.m. by officials in Henderson County to investigate a crash involving a small fixed-wing aircraft.

The plane crashed about 50 yards from the runway at the Henderson City-Henderson County Airport, police say.

Plane crash at the Henderson City County airport this morning. Craft appears to be at end of runway and in a field. Coroner just arrived here. @14News pic.twitter.com/8R7ld3GEB4 — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) April 24, 2019

Investigators are unsure whether the plane crashed Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The two people killed have not been identified, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

