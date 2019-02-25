KSP: Two men robbed bank, patrons in Robertson County

Kentucky State Police are looking for two men involved in a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank in Mount Olivet, Ky.

Police say a panic alarm was activated at the bank just before 3 p.m. Monday.

Two men went into the bank with their faces covered and demanded money from the tellers and patrons inside, police said.

One of the men shoved a patron and took the money they were there to deposit, according to police.

Both men left the bank and went south on Main Street.

KSP Post 6 is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the post at (859) 428-1212.

