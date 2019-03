Authorities say two people were hit by a train in Grant County Wednesday afternoon.

FOX 19 reports that the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Kentucky State Police say the victims--both female--were walking along the tracks when they were hit.

One of the victims was airlifted to an area hospital and the other was taken by ambulance.

Police do not know if they were attempting to cross the tracks at the time of the incident.