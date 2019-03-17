KSP: Wife charged with solicitation of murder in Anderson Co. assault

Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were arrested in connection to an assault in Anderson County.

Troopers say they were called to Alton Station Road in Lawrenceburg on a report of an assault Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found Christopher Rogers with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Rogers was taken to UK Hospital, where he remains in unknown condition.

Investigators say they later discovered that 36-year-old Amanda Rogers, Christopher Rogers’ wife, had discussed killing her husband on multiple occasions with 28-year-old Jason P. Downs. A release from Kentucky State Police says Downs had also discussed killing Christopher Rogers for Amanda Rogers.

Detectives arrested Downs on Thursday, charging him with assault. Amanda Rogers was arrested Friday, accused of soliciting for murder.

Both were taken to the Shelby County Detention Center.

