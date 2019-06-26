KSP: Woman shoots man following eviction in Owsley County

A woman is in custody following a shooting in Owsley County.

Kentucky State Police charged Brittany Herald, 30, with assault.

Herald and Matthew Haggar are accused of kicking out the windows of a home on Jenny T. Lane in Booneville on Tuesday.

According to Herald's arrest citation, the owner of the home told police Herald and Haggar damaged the home following an eviction notice.

The owner sent two men to help board up the home. As the men were working, investigators said Herald and Haggar returned.

One of the men said Haggar nearly hit him with his truck. The men said both Herald and Hagger began yelling at them before Herald fired several shots.

One of the victims was shot twice. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington where he was later interviewed by a trooper.

Following the interview with the victim, police called Herald and she agreed to meet with troopers.

Herald claimed she shot the victim in self-defense. Court documents show she claimed the victim hit her with a stick. Troopers said Herald did not have any visible injuries.

Hagger has not been located.

