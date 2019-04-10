KSP announces new technology to test sexual assault cases

Governor Matt Bevin and Kentucky State Police are planning to announce new technology to investigate sexual assault cases.

Kentucky State Police says the state will be the first state in the nation to use a DNA technology tool to test sexual assault evidence kits. The new technology will reportedly help police identify a suspect within hours.

Wednesday's announcement is set for 10 a.m. at the KSP Central Forensic Laboratory.

Testing of sexual assault kits has been an issue in Kentucky in recent years.

A 2015 inventory found more than 3,000 untested rape kits throughout the state.

The kits sat untested on evidence shelves for decades until a 2016 law required them be tested.

In 2018, Attorney General Andy Beshear's officed received a nearly $3 million federal grant to help fund a special unit created to focus on sexual assault cold cases.