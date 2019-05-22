KSP arrest Caldwell County man on child sexual exploitation charges

Kentucky State Police arrested Stephen Crocker on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

Authorities were able to make the arrest following an investigation by the KSP Electronic Crime Branch that found Crocker communicating with a juvenile online

Crocker is currently charged with thirteen counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor and one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor. Each charge is punishable by 1-5 years in prison.

Crocker was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

