KSP cadet class graduation in Frankfort

More than forty new state troopers are ready to protect Kentuckians.

The cadets passed tests and weeks of training to graduate Friday in Frankfort. (WKYT)

Two Cadet Classes passed tests and weeks of training to graduate Friday in Frankfort.

"It feels great. It's been a long journey. I've made a bunch of friends. It's been really nice," said graduating cadet Bailey Combs.

Kentucky State Police celebrates its 98th and 99th class of graduating cadets.

The class of 98 completed 24 weeks of training, and the class of 99 already had a background in law enforcement and completed 12 weeks of training.

Cadets learned what troopers have to deal with on a day-to-day basis.

"Handling traffic stops, legal training, crisis-intervention training," said KSP Sargent Josh Lawson.

Despite an increase in the number of troopers, KSP still faces challenges with recruitment. The agency is still not at its full capacity of 1,100 troopers.

"Some people see that scrutiny and they don't want to be scrutinized, especially for the pay. Law enforcement, in general, is paid far less than some people in private industry," said Sgt. Lawson.

Veteran troopers are calling this a good day, saying they're ready for the extra help.

"To have another body out there to help you carry that load allows you to go home a little sooner and go home at the end of your shift. Whether that's a safety thing or a time-management thing, we appreciate that," said Sgt. Lawson.

The new troopers will now head to their assigned posts where they will undergo additional training.