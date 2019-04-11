Two new arrests in connection to shooting that killed pregnant victim

Kentucky State Police arrested two more people in connection with the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Anderson County.

Detectives charged Robert Jones, 20, of Frankfort, and Austin Chilton, 19, with robbery.

Police were called to a home on Saffell Street early Tuesday morning where they found Lauryn Kinne with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jonathan Harley is also charged with robbery in the case. Derrick Morris is charged with murder.

All four suspects are being held in the jail in Shelby County.

